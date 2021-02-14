Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 14 (ANI): Students in Bengaluru hold a symbolic protest in support of "climate activist" Disha Ravi who was arrested by Delhi police on Saturday in Bengaluru.

In a video circulated on social media on Sunday, a protester has seen handing over saplings to a police officer and asked how she was allowed to arrest by Delhi police without informing Bengaluru police.

Delhi court today remanded 21-year-old "climate activist" Disha Ravi to five days police custody following her arrest in connection with allegedly spreading a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest.

Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Dev Saroha of Patiala House Courts Complex here allowed Delhi Police to quiz Disha Ravi for five days.

Ravi is a "climate activist" residing in Bengaluru and was allegedly involved in editing and disseminating the "toolkit" on social media.

Delhi Police Cyber Cell had arrested Disha Ravi on Saturday for her alleged role in spreading a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest.

According to the Delhi Police officials, Disha is a key lead in the "toolkit" case as she had admitted during the initial interrogation to editing, adding some things in the "toolkit" and spreading it further.

Last week, the Delhi Police sent a communication to Google seeking registration details and activity log of the account through which a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest was created and uploaded on the social media platform.

Two e-mail IDs, one Instagram account, and one Uniform Resource Locator (URL) were mentioned in the toolkit and police have asked for details from the respective platforms.

The police had registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the creators of the "toolkit'.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

