Mumbai, March 29: A police inspector in Bengaluru has come under scrutiny after a woman alleged that he sent her inappropriate and offensive messages. The complainant, Yashaswini Gowda, who is known locally as the “Lady Don,” has submitted a formal complaint along with chat records to senior police officials, raising concerns about misconduct within the force.

The issue gained attention after screenshots of alleged conversations between the inspector and Gowda circulated widely on social media, India Today reported. The messages reportedly show the officer using an informal tone and making personal remarks, prompting questions about professional boundaries. Bengaluru Professor Suspended for Allegedly Calling Muslim Student 'Terrorist' Multiple Times During Class; University Orders Internal Enquiry.

Bengaluru Cop Allegedly Sends Obscene Texts to ‘Lady Don’

Gowda has accused Konanakunte Police Inspector Papanna of harassment, claiming he sent her objectionable messages, including expressions of affection and inappropriate comments. She also alleged that the officer frequently called her and questioned her when she did not respond.

Speaking outside the Commissioner’s Office, Gowda said the inspector asked her to address him in a personal manner instead of using formal titles. She questioned the conduct of the officer, especially since a rowdy sheet had reportedly been opened against her in the past. Bengaluru Shocker: Medical College Professor Assaulted After Allegedly Proposing to Female Student in Classroom During Lecture (Watch Videos).

According to Gowda, the alleged behaviour has continued over a period of time. She said she had attempted to raise the issue earlier but no action was taken.

She also claimed that previous complaints were dismissed and that she was discouraged from pursuing the matter further. Gowda alleged that cases had been filed against her in the past, making it difficult for her to seek redress.

Gowda’s lawyer, Naresh, said that chat records submitted to authorities include messages where the officer allegedly used informal and personal terms while communicating with her.

He questioned whether such conduct was acceptable within the police system and called for a fair inquiry. He also raised concerns about the handling of earlier complaints and possible misuse of authority.

The Bengaluru City Police has not yet issued an official response to the allegations. Officials are expected to review the complaint and the submitted evidence before deciding on further action.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 08:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).