Bengaluru, Nov 25 (PTI) Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2023, organised by the Department of IT, BT, Government of Karnataka and Software Technology Parks of India has set the stage for a convergence of tech leaders, startups, investors, and research labs from 30 plus countries.

Minister for Information Technology & Biotechnology Priyank Kharge shared this on Saturday, noting that the 26th Bengaluru Tech Summit, with the theme 'Breaking Boundaries' will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The BTS will be held from November 29 to December 1 at Palace Grounds here.

The inaugural will also feature international dignitaries such as Bagdat Mussin, Minister of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan; Mark Papermaster, EVP & CTO of AMD; a recorded message from Sari Multala, Minister of Science and Culture of Finland; and a recorded message from Volker Wissing, Minister of Digital Affairs and Transport of Germany.

The event will host key figures from the Indian industry, including Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman of Wipro Limited; Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson, Vision Group on Biotechnology, and Executive Chairperson of Biocon Ltd; Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, Vision Group on IT and Co-founder of Infosys; Prashanth Prakash, Chairman, Vision Group on Startups, and Founding partner of Accel Partners India, among others.

An exclusive Fireside Chat, 'Legend, Legacy & Leadership,' featuring N R Narayana Murthy, Founder of Infosys, in conversation with Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder of Zerodha, also Fireside Chat featuring Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India, are part of the event.

Some of the key dignitaries and speakers addressing this year's BTS include Dr. R.A. Mashelkar, Former Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR); Nobel Laureate & American Biologist Dr. H. Robert Horvitz; among others.

Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023 will feature a diverse and enriching event spectrum, encompassing a Multi-Track Conference on IT & Electronics, Deep Tech, Start-Ups & Biotech, an International Exhibition, Global Innovation Alliance, India-USA Tech Conclave, R&D-Lab2Market, B2B Meetings, STPI IT Export Awards, Smart Bio Awards, VC Awards, ATF Awards, Rural IT Quiz, Bio Quiz and Bio Posters.

