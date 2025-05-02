Shimla, May 2 (PTI) Congress leader and Member of Parliament Digvijaya Singh on Friday welcomed the Union government's decision to carry out a caste census and said, "better late than never".

Interacting with media, Singh, who was in the Himachal Pradesh capital to attend a review meeting, said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had been strongly advocating for the caste census but the BJP opposed it.

"However, now the wisdom has prevailed and it is better late than never," Singh said.

Condemning the terror attack at Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 25 tourists and a local, the Congress leader said that the whole country is united against terrorism today and that it would be dealt with strictly.

