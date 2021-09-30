Bhabanipur (West Bengal) [India], September 30 (ANI): As voting for the bypoll in Bhabanipur assembly constituency began on Thursday, BJP candidate for the constituency Priyanka Tibrewal alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) was purposely shutting voting machines at a polling booth of ward number 72 and was an attempt at capturing the booth.

The Bhabanipur candidate reached the polling booth to inspect the situation.

Speaking to media persons here, Tibrewal said, "TMC's Madan Mitra has purposely shut the voting machine here as he wants to capture the booth."

Bypolls are being conducted on Thursday in three assembly constituencies in West Bengal - Bhabanipur, Samserganj, and Jangipur.

All eyes are on the Bhabanipur by-election as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting from here.

Bhabanipur bypoll has become a 'prestige' battle for West Bengal Chief Minister.

Notably, Mamata Banerjee was defeated by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram constituency in the Assembly elections held earlier this year.

Following this, the Bhabanipur Assembly seat was vacated by the West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, making way for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to contest from Bhabanipur seat as a move to continue to hold her post.

Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded 41-year-old Priyanka Tibrewal against the TMC supremo.

A lawyer by profession, Tibrewal is the vice-president of the West Bengal unit of BJP Yuva Morcha. She is also the petitioner in the Calcutta High Court against the post-poll violence in the state. Notably, the High Court has ordered a CBI probe in violence in West Bengal after the Assembly elections.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC registered a landslide victory in polls winning 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly. The BJP lost the polls but emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats. (ANI)

