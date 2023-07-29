Bhaderwah/Jammu, Jul 29 (PTI) A woman was feared drowned after she jumped into the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, shortly after posting a video on her social media account claiming harassment by her husband and in-laws.

Anju Devi, a resident of Gundana village, reportedly jumped into the river near Pul Doda around 10 am, officials said.

Also Read | Kerala Governor’s Convoy Accident: Drunk Duo in SUV Hit Police Car of Arif Mohammed Khan's Motorcade in Noida, Arrested.

Later, a 6.28-minute video of the woman went viral on the social media, claiming that she was committing suicide due to the alleged harassment by her husband, his brother and sister-in-law.

"I am heartbroken after both my children, one studying in class 9 and another in class 6, were enticed. They were living with me for the past three years and I was raising them by working as domestic help… I was left with no reason to live," the wailing woman said.

Also Read | Semicon India 2023: Seven Indian Startups Approved for Chip Designing, Says IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

She accused her husband of beating, confining her in bathroom and claimed that she was being subjected to constant harassment by his sister-in-law and her husband.

"They are responsible for my death," Devi said and demanded that her children be raised well.

Doda Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Qayoom said the handbag of the woman was recovered from the scene where she had jumped into the river.

"The woman is feared drowned and our first priority is to recover her body," he said when asked about the viral video.

However, the SSP said police have taken cognizance of the video and initiated an investigation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)