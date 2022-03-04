Bhagalpur (Bihar) [India], March 4 (ANI): The death toll in the explosion that took place in a building in the Tatarpur areas of Bihar's Bhagalpur, has risen to 11 while four people critically injured are undergoing treatment in the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical Hospital in the district, said Aseem Kumar Das, Superintendent of the hospital on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night at around 11.30 pm near Yatimkhana in the Kajvalichak area of the district.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Assem Kumar Das said, "10 corpses were brought here. They were only declared dead here. 1 was brought in a critical condition who died here. four people are undergoing treatment in the hospital."

In view of the security in the hospital, a large number of police forces have been deployed to avert any mishap.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday expressed condolences to families of people who died in an explosion in the Bhagalpur district last night and wished for the swift recovery of the injured.

The Chief Minister has also directed Chief Secretary and DGP to probe the matter and take action.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the death of seven people, including a child, in an explosion.

He also discussed the situation with Chief Minister and said that all possible assistance is being provided to the victims of the blast.

Bhagalpur District Magistrate, Subrat Kumar Sen, told ANI, "Prima facie it is coming to light that the family residing in the house where the explosion took place was involved in making firecrackers."(ANI)

