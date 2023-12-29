Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], December 29 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a meeting with the officers of the NRI Affairs Department in Ludhiana on Friday.

The Chief Minister told the department officials that along with solving the problems of NRIs, they should also be shown those places in Punjab that they have never seen.

The Chief Minister also announced that his government is going to open the Punjab Assistance Center at Delhi International Airport to provide facilities to Punjabis.

"Today, a meeting was held with the officers of NRI Affairs Department in Ludhiana and a new website http://nri.punjab.gov.in was launched to solve the problems faced by NRIs...," Mann said in a post on X.

"Also, it was decided in the meeting that from February 3, NRIs will be welcomed in Punjab...Directed the department that along with solving the problems of NRIs, they should also be shown those areas of Punjab that they have never seen. Also, we are going to open the Punjab Assistance Centre at Delhi International Airport to provide facilities to Punjabis...," he added.

Earlier on Thrusday, Bhagwant Mann hit out at the BJP-led central government over the non-inclusion of the state's tableau for the Republic Day parade, alleging the Centre has discriminated against the states ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party.

The Punjab Chief Minister said on Wednesday that, like last year, this year too, Punjab's tableau for January 26 will not be included.

"The Centre has discriminated against Punjab," said Mann, adding that both Punjab and Delhi are not on the list.

Addressing a press conference at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh after visiting Fatehgarh Sahib, Mann said they received a letter from the Centre on Wednesday, which shows that Punjab's tableau has not been included.

CM Mann also claimed that the decision of the centre shows how much "poison" it has in its heart against the people of Punjab.

Taking to 'X', CM Mann wrote, "Today, the value of the martyrdom of Punjabis by the BJP government at the centre has been presented to 3 crore Punjabis through the media. This time again, the tableau of Punjab was not included in the 26th January parade...we sent 3 subjects... 1. History of Martyrs of Punjabis 2. History of Mai Bhago Ji 3. Priceless heritage of Punjab." (ANI)

