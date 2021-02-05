Patna, February 5: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will arrive here on February 9 on a five-day visit to Bihar and will participate in different programmes in the city and in Muzaffarpur, sources in the organisation said on Friday. During his stay here the RSS chief will hold an important meeting with the Sangh's office bearers of south Bihar, the sources said.

Bhagwat will participate in the foundation stone laying programme for a Sewa Sadan near AIIMS here on February 11. The Sewa Sadan, being constructed by Dr Hedgewar Memorial Committee, will be for patients who come for treatment at the hopsital along with their attendants and will be available to them at nominal costs, they said.

The Sangh chief will leave for Muzaffarpur the next day and inaugurate the Sangh's office at Kalambnagh Chowk on February 13, the sources said.

He had paid a three-day visit to Bihar in December last year during which he had chaired the first region-wise meeting of Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (ABKM). RSS decided to hold region-wise meetings of the ABKM instead of a national level one at a single venue.

