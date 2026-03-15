Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 14 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma flagged off the 'Viksit Rajasthan Run-2026' in Jaipur on Sunday as part of celebrations marking Rajasthan Day.

The event is among several programmes planned by the state government ahead of Rajasthan Day, which is observed every year on March 30 to commemorate the formation of the state.

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The Chief Minister also inaugurated a state-level Sanitation Week in Jaipur on Saturday as part of the lead-up to the celebrations. Speaking at the event, Sharma highlighted the growing awareness among people about cleanliness and sanitation over the past decade.

"When we speak of cleanliness within our homes and families, one can observe a remarkable increase in public awareness regarding sanitation over the past 8 to 10 years. The scope of this mission is not limited merely to the cleaning of roads and drains; rather, it has also brought about a profound transformation in people's behaviour. The dream of a 'Developed India by 2047' and a 'Developed Rajasthan by 2047' will be realised only when every home, every street, every park, and every monument is clean..." the Chief Minister said.

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As part of the Rajasthan Day celebration week, various cultural programmes and commemorative events will be organised across the state from March 14 to March 19.

According to the schedule, the laying of foundation stones for various development projects and an exhibition will be organised on March 16, while March 17 will be observed as Rajasthan Yuva Shakti Diwas.

Events planned for March 18 include Aarti in all government temples, including a Maha-Aarti at the Govind Dev Ji Temple. The day will also feature a groundbreaking ceremony for investment proposals, dialogues with industrialists, and the distribution of employment letters in the private sector.

The celebrations will conclude on March 19 with the flagging off of 207 roadways, buses and cultural programmes organised at both the state and district levels. (ANI)

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