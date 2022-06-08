New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) The Nepal government on Wednesday gave the green light to t

he IRCTC's 'Bharat Gaurav' train to operate there, paving the way for the first tourist train from India to cross the international border into the neighbouring country.

The train will cover destinations associated with Lord Ram in Nepal -- Dhanusha Pahar, Baawan Bigha Kshetra, Ma Janki Janmasthali Mandir and Shri Ram Vivah Sthal.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Nepal...has the honour to convey the concurrence of the agency concerned of the Government of Nepal for the launch and operation of 'Bharat Gaurav' tourist train, as a one time activity on 23 June 2022, from India to Nepal covering the prominent pilgrimage destinations associated with the life of Lord Shri Ram. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Nepal, avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Embassy of India in Kathmandu the assurances of its highest consideration," the Nepal government stated in its letter.

India's first Bharat Gaurav tourist train on the Shri Ramayana Yatra Circuit will depart from New Delhi on June 21.

The train will cover a distance of 8,000 km.

The tour will cover eight states -- Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana -- and 12 major cities -- Ayodhya, Buxar, Janakpur, Sitamarhi, Kashi, Prayag, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Kanchipuram and Bhadrachalam.

The total capacity of the train will be 600 passengers and the cost will be Rs 65,000 per person approximately.

Sources indicate that 450 such bookings have already been made on www.irctctourism.com.

