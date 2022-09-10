Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 10 (PTI) Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo yathra entered Kerala on Saturday evening with thousands of Congress workers giving him a rousing welcome at the Tamil Nadu border.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) will formally welcome the yathra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, at Parasala along the Kerala border on Sunday morning.

"Gain freedom through education, gain strength through organization, gain prosperity through industry." Today, as we enter the beautiful state of Kerala, on the auspicious occasion of Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti, his words inspire every step we take on the #BharatJodoYatra," Gandhi tweeted as the yathra entered Kerala.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, said all the arrangements for the yathra were in place.

KPCC president, K Sudhaaran said the yathra will be received at Parassala on Sunday morning.

"All senior leaders of the party will be there to welcome the yathra. it will pass through seven districts in the state and party workers from other districts will join the yathra in between," Sudhakaran said.

The Yathra will cover 12 states and two union Territories and a distance of 3,500 km.

