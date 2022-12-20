Jaipur, Dec 20 (PTI) The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi concluded its Rajasthan leg on Tuesday evening after covering a distance of nearly 485 km in 15 days in the party-ruled state.

In Rajasthan, the foot march had begun from Jhalawar on December 5.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said that in Rajasthan, the yatra covered 485 km in six districts of Jhalawar, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Alwar.

The yatra will stay in Alwar on Tuesday night and will enter Haryana on Wednesday morning, Ramesh said, adding that it will have two phases in Haryana.

He said that Gandhi will have interactions with ex-servicemen in Haryana on Wednesday and with farmers and farmers' organisations on Friday.

After the first phase of the yatra in Haryana, Gandhi, along with other leaders and party supporters, will reach Delhi on the night of December 24 for a nine-day break.

During this, 'Bharat Yatris' will go home in their respective states, including Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Manipur, and nearly 70 containers that are moving with the yatra will go for maintenance and for making necessary arrangements in them in view of the cold, Ramesh said at a press conference in Alwar.

After the nine-day break, the yatra will resume and will cover Uttar Pradesh, the second phase of Haryana, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Ramesh praised the arrangements made for the yatra and said that the state has set a high standard in making the arrangements.

The yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh before entering Rajasthan on December 4 evening.

Rajasthan was the only Congress-ruled state from where the yatra has passed.

