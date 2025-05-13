Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], May 13 (ANI): Chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Matram echoed at the Adampur Air base in Punjad as Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Air Warriors and other soldiers' days after India's stupendous success in Operation Sindoor.

Earlier this morning, PM Modi arrived at the Air Force Station Adampur and met the brave air warriors and soldiers. A visible wave of happiness could be seen amongst the men in unfiorm as they celebrated their success.

PM Modi in a post on X, said that it was very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness.

"Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation, " the PM said in a post on X.

PM Modi was also briefed by Air Force personnel at the base.

The Adampur base was one of the Air Bases active during Op Sindoor. On Monday, DG Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti stated that the purpose of Operation Sindoor was to target terrorists, and not to engage with the Pakistan Military or Pakistani civilians.

Addressing a press briefing, Air Marshal Bharti said, "Our fight is with the terrorists, our fight is not with the Pakistan Military or Pakistan civilians, so that is very clear. We are very clear in our targeting."

The Air Marshal emphasised that the Indian Armed Forces showcased their effectiveness through precise strikes during Operation Sindoor.

"Our counter systems and trained air defence operators are fully capable, and our nation's indigenous capability has proven its effectiveness. It has been demonstrated that no matter what kind of technology emerges, we are prepared to counter it. There is no need for excessive words, you have seen with your own eyes the consequences we have delivered," he stated.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the forces had been given full freedom to wipe out terrorists. In his address to the Nation, PM Modi said, "Every terror organisation now knows 'ki hamari behano, betiyon ke maathe se Sindoor hatane ka anjaam kya hota hai."

PM Modi said Indian Air Force, Army Navy, Border Security Force and India's paramilitary forces are constantly on alert.

"After the surgical strike and air strike, now Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terrorism. Operation Sindoor has carved out a new benchmark in our fight against terrorism and has set up a new parameter and new normal," he said.

PM Modi said India will not differentiate between the government sponsoring terrorism and the masterminds of terrorism.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 to strike multiple terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in retaliation for a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 in which 26 tourists were killed.

In addition to eliminating over 100 terrorists, the strikes targeted 11 Air bases inside Pakistan and inflicted significant damage on their military capabilities. The air, land and sea operations were carried out with calibrated restraint, with an emphasis on minimising civilian casualties. (ANI)

