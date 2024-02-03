New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Saturday that the decision to announce Bharat Ratna for the senior BJP leader LK Adavni was "a befitting recognition of his service to the nation."

In a post on X, the Office of the Vice President of India said, "Gratifying to gather that former Deputy Prime Minister and veteran politician, Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji, is honored with #BharatRatna. A befitting recognition of his service to the Nation."

Reacting to Bharat Ratna's honour, Advani said Saturday, "It is not only an honour for him but for the ideals and principles he strove for in his life to the best of his abilities."

In a statement, LK Advani said he accepts the 'Bharat Ratna' with utmost humility.

"With utmost humility and gratitude, I accept the 'Bharat Ratna' that has been conferred on me today. It is not only an honour for me as a person, but also for the ideals and principles that I strove to serve throughout my life to the best of my ability," he said in the statement.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi announced that LK Advani will be conferred the country's highest civilian honour.

"I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour. One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well. His Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights," PM posted on X. (ANI)

