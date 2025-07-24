New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday termed the signing of the India-UK free trade agreement as "historic" and a moment of pride and prospects for every citizen.

India and the UK signed the FTA on Thursday with an aim to double the bilateral trade to USD 112 billion by 2030.

"Bharat sets another landmark in global trade. It is a moment of pride and prospects for every citizen," Shah wrote on 'X'

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for signing of the "historic" pact, the home minister said this treaty stands out as Modi's people-centric trade diplomacy, heralding a new era of prosperity for the country's farmers by waiving duties on 95 per cent of agricultural exports.

It will also benefit fishermen with zero duty on 99 per cent of marine exports, Shah said.

"Boosting the Make in India pledge and globalising our local products by opening wider markets for our artisans, weavers, textile, leather, footwear, gems and jewelry, and toys, the agreement elevates their potential to a whole new height," he said.

