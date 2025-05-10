New Delhi [India], May 10(ANI): Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has passed a resolution declaring that it will not undertake any form of strike or agitation.

The organisation has directed all its affiliated bodies to stand firmly with the Indian government and suspend all ongoing movements, keeping in view the context of "Operation Sindoor."

In a virtual meeting of the Kendriya Karya Samithi (KKS), the BMS extended its heartfelt congratulations to the Indian Armed Forces for the success of "Operation Sindoor" and for delivering a strong response to anti-India terrorist forces operating from Pakistani soil. The bravery shown by the men and women of India's armed forces was lauded, particularly for their measured and strategic retaliation following the Pahalgam terror strike.

The KKS appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decisive leadership and unwavering political will in tackling cross-border terrorism. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was recognized for steering the military strategy effectively, and Home Minister Amit Shah was praised for maintaining robust internal security.

According to the BMS, the combined leadership of these three leaders has not only enhanced India's global stature but has also instilled confidence and pride among the general public.

The BMS emphasised that Indian forces have strictly targeted extremist training camps and have not caused harm to civilians. In contrast, Pakistan's military has reportedly targeted civilian populations, including attacks on densely populated areas in Poonch and Kupwara districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Despite these provocations, Indian defences successfully neutralised several threats and prevented larger escalations.

Calling this a time of national emergency, the BMS recalled its historical stance during the 1962, 1965, and 1971 wars and the Kargil conflict, where it chose national duty over organizational interests. The current situation, it said, is no different -- it is a time for a united India to rise once again against foreign aggression.

The KKS strongly condemned Pakistan's continued hostility and reminded the world of previous failed plots like "Operation Topac" and the Kargil incursion, all of which were decisively countered by Indian forces with nationwide support. (ANI)

