In a shocking incident, a few armed assailants fired upon a convoy of Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on Wednesday. "Half an hour back, the convoy of Chandra Shekhar Aazad was fired at by a few car-borne armed men. A bullet brushed past him. He is alright and has been taken to CHC for medical treatment. Police is investigating the matter," SSP Dr Vipin Tada said. "I don't remember well but my people identified them. Their car went towards Saharanpur. We took a U-Turn. Five of us, including my younger brother, were in the car when the incident occurred," Azad said, More details are awaited. Uttar Pradesh: Stone Pelting at Brijbhushan Sharan Singh's Convoy In Gonda (Watch Video).

Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan Shot At in UP

Uttar Pradesh | Chandra Shekhar Aazad, national president of Aazad Samaj Party - Kanshi Ram and Bhim Army leader's convoy attacked by armed men in Saharanpur. SSP Dr Vipin Tada says, "Half an hour back, the convoy of Chandra Shekhar Aazad was fired at by a few car-borne armed… pic.twitter.com/RUoh15yYWY — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023

'Car Went Towards Saharanpur'

#WATCH | "I don't remember well but my people identified them. Their car went towards Saharanpur. We took a U-Turn. Five of us, including my younger brother, were in the car when the incident occurred..," says Bhim Army leader and Aazad Samaj Party - Kanshi Ram chief, Chandra… pic.twitter.com/MLeVR8poaN — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023

Bhim Army Chief's Convoy Attacked

Miraculous escape for ASP leader Azad and other occupants. A bullet hit the left door. A suspected bullet entry could be seen in the seat as well. Rear door glass shattered. pic.twitter.com/m4e2D4wXnj — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 28, 2023

