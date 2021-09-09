Bhopal/Dindori (MP) Sep 9 (PTI) Two political party workers from Madhya Pradesh's Dindori were among six persons arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl from Haryana, police said on Thursday.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death In Botad District For Talking To Accused’s Girlfriend; Case Registered.

The Bhopal police have arrested Dindori district's BJP office-bearer Manish Nayak and JD-U's Dindori district president Dinesh Avadhiya, Amit Soni, a petrol pump owner, and two women in the case, he said.

Nayak, Avadhiya and Soni were nabbed from Dindori on Wednesday on the charges of raping the minor girl, Ashoka Garden police station in-charge Alok Shrivastava said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Security Guards at Noida Housing Society Caught on Camera Thrashing Resident; 8 Arrested (Watch Video).

Four of the accused allegedly raped the girl, who hails from Palwal in Haryana, at different hotels in Bhopal with the help of the two women between August 16 and 19, the official said.

The victim managed to escape on August 19 and narrated her ordeal to the police at Ashoka Garden police station in Bhopal, following which the accused were arrested, he said.

A case was registered against the accused persons under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. The girl had disappeared from her home in Palwal in Haryana last month and had somehow reached Bhopal, the official added.

Meanwhile, the BJP's Dindori district general secretary Avadh Raj Bilaiyya said that Nayak had been suspended from the party's primary membership for indulging in immoral activities and indiscipline.

JD-U MP unit president Suraj Jaiswal also said Avadhiya had been removed from his post with immediate effect after the news of his involvement in immoral acts went public.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)