Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 30 (ANI): A grand event of Janjatiya Yuva Samvad 2025 was organised at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Saturday, themed "Participation of Tribal Youth in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat."

Presiding over the event, Vice Chancellor Prof Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi said that the ancient legacy and culture of the tribal society are vital in realising the vision of a developed India. He emphasised that people across the country should know and connect with the rich tribal culture and heritage. He further highlighted the contribution of tribal students, teachers, and staff in the growth of BHU.

Congratulating the organisers on holding the tribal festival for the third consecutive year, he extended his best wishes to all those associated with the program.

The Chief Guest of the event, organised jointly by Banaras Hindu University and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, was Nirupam Chakma, Member of the Commission. He emphasised the importance and significance of the contribution and participation of tribal communities in India's vision for development. He said the Commission has observed that rural tribal people often lack awareness of government schemes and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes itself.

Hence, it is our duty to spread awareness among rural tribal communities and inform them about welfare schemes so that they can benefit from them. He further stressed that the skill development of tribal youth is crucial for the progress of the tribal community.

Keynote speaker Anand from the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram said that existence without identity is impossible. He explained that identity includes songs, music, dance, language, traditions, customs, rituals, and faith, all of which must be preserved in life to safeguard existence. Drawing attention to the theme of the event, he said that the existence and participation of the tribal society hold no meaning without identity.

He added that to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat-2047, it is essential to move forward together with the 10 crore-strong tribal population.

Registrar Prof Arun Kumar Singh, recalling the life of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, said, "Some people live not in years, but in deeds."

He remarked that Bhagwan Birsa Munda's struggle for justice and identity remains relevant and inspirational even today. He noted that Bhagwan Birsa Munda not only sacrificed his life for the existence and identity of the tribal community but also worked to spread awareness and harmony in society.

The program formally began with the garlanding of the statues of Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, the recitation of the BHU kulgeet, and a tribal prayer.

During the Yuva Samvad session, chaired by Prakash Uikey, Senior Advisor, National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, he remarked, "Every resident of this country is originally tribal." He pointed out that the word 'Adivasi' does not appear in any law or book of this country. That is why, while drafting the Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar chose the term 'Scheduled Tribes' instead of 'Adivasi' or 'Vanvasi'- to ensure that rightful beneficiaries receive reservations. He stated that the government must enact laws to protect the identity and existence of indigenous communities.

In the second session, tribal youths expressed their views on various issues. Students participated actively in the discussions.

On the theme of tribal identity, Tanushree said, "Tribal languages are born out of nature, our walk is dance, and our speech is song." Albert Beg emphasised that the term 'Adivasi' means "original inhabitants since ancient times" and that the land of tribals forms the very foundation of India. The youth lauded the initiatives of the Government of India for preserving tribal identity and existence, while also pointing out challenges.

A total of 13 speakers shared their views in this dialogue session, which was judged by Prof Nirmala Horo, Institute of Science, Dr Raju Manjhi, Faculty of Law, Dr DC Marandi, Assistant Engineer, UWD, Dr Santosh Marandi, Institute of Agricultural Sciences, RGSC, and Dr Sunil Meena, Institute of Agricultural Sciences, RGSC. Vikas Meena, a research scholar in the Department of Political Science, conducted the session.

The guests were welcomed with traditional shawls, flower bouquets, and mementoes by Dr Raju Manjhi, Dr Linet Khakha, Prof Minu Sakra, Dr Saheb Ram Tudu, and Dr Vijay Bhagat. Delivering the welcome address, Program Convener Dr Ram Shankar Oraon, Assistant Professor at the Institute of Management Studies, emphasised that the Government of India is making efforts to preserve the faith, culture, and traditions of the tribal society.

Dr Shruti R Hansda, Assistant Professor, Department of Zoology, efficiently conducted the program, ensuring coordination between speakers and the audience. The formal vote of thanks was delivered by Dr Sanjay Kumar, Joint Registrar & Liaison Officer, SC/ST Cell. The program concluded with enchanting cultural performances inspired by tribal heritage. (ANI)

