Bhubaneswar/Kolkata, Sep 8 (PTI) A low pressure system formed over west central Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rains in Odisha and south Bengal, the Met department said on Thursday.

The system is very likely to become more marked during the next two days and adjoining north west Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh - south Odisha coasts, it said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period as squally weather is likely to prevail in northwest Bay of Bengal with wind speed of over 45 kmph, the Met office said.

The Met department asked fishermen who are already in sea to return to the coast by Thursday evening.

It warned of heavy to very heavy rain of 70-200 mm at some places in Koraput, Kandhamal, Gajapati, and Ganjam districts of Odisha on Friday and issued an orange warning of torrential rain in many of its over the next two days.

The weatherman forecast heavy rain in the districts of south Bengal from Saturday to Wednesday morning due to the low pressure system.

While the coastal districts of West Bengal are likely to receive heavier rain, the interior districts of south Bengal will be lashed by heavy downpour, the Met office said.

