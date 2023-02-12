Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 12 (ANI): AIIMS Bhubaneswar has conducted a successful Quadruple Joint replacement surgery on a crippled patient from Kendrapada district. Doctors performed surgery on her hip and knee joints in one setting, according to an official statement.

A 37-year-old woman from Aul Block of Kendrapara district was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar with severely painful arthritic knee and hip joints on both sides. The patient was suffering from rheumatoid arthritis and was on numerous medications. Unfortunately, she was crippled because of severe arthritic involvements of the hips and knees, doctors said.

"The patient used to walk with the help of walking aids and with extreme difficulty. There were no movements in the hip joints and she had very little movement in both knees. She needed replacement surgeries on all four joints," a senior doctor said.

The patient was evaluated by a team of doctors and surgeries were planned on both the hip and knee joints in one setting. Four joint replacements in one setting incur numerous challenges to the patient and surgeon, the doctor said.

"The bleeding and surgical stress on the patient were evaluated during the surgery with blood parameters. The replacements of the hips were performed first followed by the knees. The surgery could be completed in three hours. The patient was managed in ICU for two days and adequate pain relief was provided," he said.

After surgery, on the third day, the woman patient started walking and was happy with the outcomes. Because of perfect team management, young age, and no comorbidities, the patient could be operated on successfully. The government provided the cost of the implants and surgery through the BSKY scheme, the AIIMS Bhubaneswar said in a official statment.

Previously only one case has been reported from AIIMS Delhi in which an Odia patient was operated on with all four joints replaced in one setting. This is the second case to be reported globally and the first of its kind in Odisha where all four joints were replaced in one setting, it said.

Dr Sujit Kumar Tripathy and Dr Mantu Jain were the chief orthopaedic surgeons and the anaesthesia team was led by Dr Sritam Swarup Jena, it said.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive director Prof Ashutosh Biswas met the patient and asked about her recovery progress.

Dr Biswas also congratulated the team for managing such a complex case and providing mobility to the patient.

"Such surgeries are rare and must be carried out with extreme caution," he said.

Medical Superintendent Dr Dillip Parida also congratulated the doctors for such a successful feat.

"Notable, for such a cripple patient, it is essential to consider multiple joint replacements in the same setting as one or two joint replacements cannot let the patient walk," Parida said. (ANI)

