India News | Bhubaneswar City Bus Service to Resume from Tuesday

Bhubaneswar, May 25 (PTI) After almost a gap of two months, the city bus service will resume operation in Odishas state capital from Tuesday, officials said.

The "Mobus" service run by Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) will resume from Tuesday, an official said.

Also Read | Domestic Air Travel Resumed in India; 532 flights Carrying 39,231 Passengers Operated on Monday, Says Hardeep Singh Puri.

"Initially buses will operate in 7 routes of Capital Region from 7 am to 7 pm. To start with, we will operate non- AC buses. We will keep adding more number of buses and routes over a period of time," said Dipti Mahapatro, General Manager, CRUT.

The buses will not carry any standing passenger and all crew members have been instructed not to allow the passengers to board the buses if all the seats are occupied, she said.

Also Read | Maharashtra COVID-19 Cases Rise to 52,667 With 2,436 New Patients, Death Toll Reaches 1,695.

Wearing of mask is compulsory for all the passengers, Mahapatra said, adding that the "Mobus" will have the policy of "No mask, no entry". She appealed all the commuters to take precautions while commuting in MoBus. They are requested to carry sanitizers as well, she said

Passengers are also requested to tender exact change to purchase ticket in order to minimise cash transaction, Mahapatro said, adding that it is imperative to use contactless method over cash to avoid human-to-human contact.

"We intend to digitise the commute in the near future. Soon we will introduce QR code and tap & pay card to facilitate cashless transaction. This will allow a hassle-free and risk-free travel for the commuter in the times of COVID- 19," Mahapatro said.

Cleaning and disinfection of Mo buses are being done on a daily basis as per standard procedure in the interest of passengers and staff deployed in the buses.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)