Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 8 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday kickstarted as many as 101 projects worth Rs 127 crore in Narayanpur.

Addressing an event here, Baghel said, "101 projects were kick-started worth Rs 127 crore in Narayanpur. Despite challenges, we kept the development of Abujmarh our top priority. We have built roads and improved health and education facilities in the region."

"Farmers are now having benefits from Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyaay Yojana, have facilities available for fishing, reaping benefits from solar energy while they also have schemes regarding drip irrigation," he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted that tribals, who collect tendu leaves, were exploited for years. "But to provide them justice, we have increased Tendu leave collection money from Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,000," he said.

Further, Baghel mentioned that Chhattisgarh Rojgaar Mission is being run to provide employment to 12-15 lakh people in 5 years, adding that "We have established 171 Swami Atamanand English medium schools. Now, we will establish 32 such schools in the Hindi medium."

This announcement holds importance as Chhattisgarh Assembly elections are slated to be held next year. (ANI)

