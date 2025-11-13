Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India] November 13 (ANI) Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, along with Haryana Congress President Rao Narendra and several party MLAs, submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Haryana, demanding a high-level probe into the alleged multi-crore scam in paddy procurement across the state.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the Governor, Hooda alleged that massive irregularities worth thousands of crores had taken place in the ongoing paddy procurement process. He urged the state government to order a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure accountability and transparency.

Raising concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Haryana, the senior Congress leader said, "Several criminal gangs are active in the state, and incidents of extortion calls have increased. The government has completely failed to maintain law and order."

Referring to the recent Delhi blast incident, Hooda said that Haryana Police needed to be more alert and proactive. "The police in Haryana are not as vigilant as they should be. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating the blast, and those found guilty must not be spared," he added.

On the upcoming Bihar Assembly election results, Hooda commented on the exit polls, saying that such surveys often fail to accurately predict the actual outcome. "Exit polls are not always accurate. Even in Haryana, exit polls showed different results, but the actual verdict was something else," he said.

Expressing confidence in the INDIA bloc's performance, Hooda asserted that the alliance would secure a clear victory in Bihar, reflecting public discontent against the ruling dispensation.

Earlier, on November 5, Hooda backed Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's allegations of "voter fraud" and alleged that the Haryana government was "stolen" in the 2024 assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the "voice of the people was suppressed" during the polls.

He said, "From the beginning, there was talk that public opinion in Haryana and the voice of the people were suppressed, and the election wasn't just about vote theft, but the Haryana government was stolen through it. There are many reasons for this. Rahul Gandhi explained in detail. He provided complete evidence of how many votes were cast and what all happened."

He further added, "When everyone saw the exit polls. No exit poll anywhere gave the BJP more than 29 seats, and the Congress party was winning with a landslide majority. The obvious doesn't need proof. Just look at the last three or four results of the Haryana Assembly elections. Whoever won the postal ballots formed the government," he said.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi, in a press conference, had said that his team has clear proof that around 25 lakh voters in the state are either duplicate, non-existent, or manipulated in Haryana. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)