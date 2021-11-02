New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) With Diwali being celebrated after a long festive lull this year, people are going for bigger and grander presents as they choose between electronic gadgets, beauty hampers and other dizzying variety of gifts available for their loved ones.

The pressure of choosing the right gift is more than what it used to be as many people in the past two years had to do without their favourite tradition of exchanging gifts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shewta Jaiswal, for instance, is making up for the previous muted Diwali celebrations by buying a new laptop for her tech-savvy husband, a recliner for her younger brother, and a bigger LED TV for her parents.

"Deaths in the extended family, lockdown and a perpetual fear of another wave hitting us didn't allow us to do even the customary things we associate with Diwali, or any festival, let alone exchanging gifts.

"However, as some normalcy is coming back, I decided to do everything two times bigger than the usual Diwali. This might hit our savings but then I am not complaining," said the 36-year-old Gurgaon-based IT-professional, revealing that she has given ample hints to her husband about what she would like for a gift this time -- a solitaire ring.

The business and trade lobby are happy to see Jaiswal and others like her returning to their festive shopping sprees.

"We are expecting better sales in the festive season as compared to last year, with increased demand, improved consumer sentiment and increased mobility. We are also expecting a 30 per cent growth this festive season," said Rohit Sahni, co-founder, WK Life, a multinational electronic gadgets and accessories maker.

Indian apparel, beauty and cosmetics are the "most popular categories" besides electronic gadgets and home appliances for the occasion, Yogeshwar Sharma, executive director and CEO of the company that owns Select Citywalk mall, told PTI.

"We have seen an increase in footfall with the start of the festive season around Rakhi in August. Overall, we can say that there has been a 15 per cent increase in footfall in the last few months. We can also say that the momentum towards Diwali seems stronger this year than last year," Sharma said, echoing sentiments of Sahni.

Brands and business owners are offering exciting discounts this festive season to lure customers.

While Select Citywalk mall is giving festive discounts to all its shoppers, along with special offers at Bath and Body Works, Calvin Klein Jeans, Adidas, Mango and others, Bikano, a leading FMCG brand which has launched a plethora of attractive gift packs ahead of Diwali, is offering 10 per cent off to its consumers.

However, yet again, no one can beat the online sector where discounts are maximum and the inconvenience is minimum.

"Overall sales volume in the first 'Toofani Sale' of the season went up by 98 per cent compared to last year. While 60 per cent of our total orders came from tier 3 cities, tier 1 and 2 cities accounted for nearly 26 per cent of orders, and metro buyers accounted for the balance 14 per cent.

"The total value of sales from tier 3 towns has increased by 74 per cent over the last year. In tier 2 cities, our total sale value saw nearly a rise of 90 per cent more than last year's festive sales," a Snapdeal spokesperson told PTI.

It was also evident from figures given by cashback platforms like Cashkaro which saw a '8X jump' in traffic and '5X growth' in sales within the first two days of festive sales of e-commerce giants such as Amazon, Myntra, and Flipkart, with 45 per cent sales being attributed to tier 2-6 cities.

Well aware that the coronavirus might be down but not out, the ''gift of health'' like the previous years remains to be a preferred choice for many.

So, there are immunity-based gifting options like dry fruit boxes, turmeric tea and spice kits, and the much sought after health benefit gift cards from the leading preventive and primary healthcare brand vHealth by Aetna to choose from.

"#GoodHealthWaliDiwali is a unique campaign which not only shows your love and care for your loved ones by gifting them a vHealth comprehensive healthcare package. Your loved ones get multiple benefits through products like 24/7 doctor consultation available in 8 languages, health checkup, cashless OPD and dental packages. vHealth membership starts from Rs 750 onwards, covering a family of upto four members and one year validity," said Anurag Khosla, CEO, Aetna.

And for those who want to give their friends an "experience" within the comforts of their homes, there's always an option of drink-or-treat.

For food, the gourmet catering service La Marinate, New Delhi, offers a unique European cuisine fine dining experience for families at their doorsteps, preparing the dishes in-house but doing final touch-up required for each recipe at the guest's residence at a price of Rs 7,000.

For drinks and to keep the festive spirits high, Swizzle, a fresh DIY Cocktail kit delivery company, is delivering 'Jumbo Diwali Night Cocktail Box' including fresh cocktail kits/mocktails, wine glasses, ice tong and jigger, chocolates, a golden playing card and a customised note, at a discounted price of Rs 1,749.

