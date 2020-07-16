Bengaluru, July 16 (PTI) The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka breached the 50,000-mark on Thursday as a biggest single-day spurt of 4,169 fresh cases and a record 104 related fatalities were reported, the health department said.

The day also saw a record 1,263 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 4,169 fresh cases reported, a whopping 2,344 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of July 16 evening, cumulatively 51,422 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 1,032 deaths and 19,729 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said out of 30,655 active cases, 30,116 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 539 are in ICU.

Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Out of 4,169 cases tested positive Thursday, contacts of the majority of the cases are still under tracing.

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounts for 2,344 cases, followed by Dakshina Kannada 238, Dharwad 176, Vijayapura 144, Mysuru 130 and others.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 25,288 infections, followed by Dakshina Kannada 2,758 and Kalaburagi 2,503.

A total of 9.25 lakh samples were tested so far, out of which 23,451 were tested on Thursday alone.

So far 8.50 lakh samples have been reported as negative, and out of them 19,347 were reported negative today.

