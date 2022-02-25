Khagaria (Bihar) [India], February 25 (ANI): More than a dozen persons were injured in a crude bomb explosion that occurred in the Khagaria city of Bihar on Thursday, informed Amitesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police.

The police official said that a total of three bomb blasts occurred according to the initial probe out of which two were of low intensity.

Briefing media persons about the incident, Kumar said, "A total of 14 people were injured in a bomb blast in Khagaria. As per the primary probe, a total of 3 blasts took place out of which 2 were of low intensity."

"An eyewitness claimed, the major blast occurred after a cluster of 20-23 small bombs fell on the ground," he added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

