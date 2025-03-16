Bhagalpur (Bihar) [India], March 16 (ANI): A police team investigating a local dispute in Kasri village under Antichak police station in Bihar's Bhagalpur district was attacked by villagers, resulting in injuries to five personnel, including a sub-inspector, said an official on Sunday.

Police said that in the attack on Saturday night a sub-inspector, three police jawans, and a watchman sustained injuries. Following the incident, late-night raids were conducted in the village, leading to the arrest of five accused.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) has taken cognisance of the incident and formed a special team to investigate the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kalyan Anand said, "Some villagers pelted stones at a police vehicle in Kasri village under Antichak police station. The police went there to solve a dispute when they were attacked. Five police personnel, including a sub-inspector, three police jawans, and a watchman, have been injured."

"The SSP has formed a team. Five people have been arrested in a raid last night. An FIR has been registered against 24 people and 10-15 unidentified people," said the DSP.

Recently, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Santosh Kumar Singh in the Munger district was attacked on Holi. Seven people were identified as accused in the murder of ASI Santosh Kumar Singh, with five already in police custody.

Speaking on the incident, DIG Kumar stated that ASI Singh had gone to pacify a dispute between two parties when he was attacked. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment in Patna.

Guddu Yadav, one of the accused in the murder of ASI Santosh Kumar Singh, was shot in the leg by police after he snatched a constable's weapon during an operation.

In another similar incident earlier on March 13, ASI Rajiv Ranjan posted at Fulkaha police station of Araria died after a clash broke out between the police team and villagers who went to arrest a criminal at a wedding ceremony in Laxmipur village.

As per the information from the Police, ASI Rajiv Ranjan, along with his team, went to Laxmipur village to arrest Anmol Yadav. The police went there and arrested him, but the local villagers entered into an altercation with the police, and they managed to release Anmol Yadav.

During the altercation, ASI Vijay Kumar fell down and got severely injured. Later, when he was brought to the hospital, he was declared dead by the doctors. Six people were arrested in connection with the murder of the ASI.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday claimed that the crimes are increasing in Bihar and most number of police personnel have been murdered under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

He accused CM Nitish Kumar of being "unconscious" and alleged that those in power are protecting criminals, leading to a breakdown in law and order.

"Crimes are increasing, the government has fallen asleep, and the CM is unconscious. Even the police are not safe under the rule of CM Nitish Kumar. Criminals are uncontrolled as people in power are protecting them. Many such incidents took place during Holi. The CM says what the officers around him give to him in writing. The people in power are changing rules to favour criminals. It's on record that under CM Nitish Kumar, the most number of police personnel have been murdered. Now, the law & order of Bihar is out of the CM's hands," the former Bihar Deputy CM said. (ANI)

