Patna (Bihar) [India], October 12 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Sunday repeated his poll promise of providing a government to every family ahead of the two-phased Bihar assembly polls.

The polling for the 243 assembly constituencies will take place on November 6 and November 11. Counting of votes will take place on November 14.

"The family that does not have a government job will get a government job, and from November 14 onwards, the people of Bihar will be free from unemployment," Yadav said while speaking to the media.

At a press conference on Thursday, Tejashwi Yadav announced that, within 20 days of the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government, it will pass a law ensuring a government job for every household in Bihar.

Meanwhile, former Jehanabad MP Arun Kumar rejoined the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) and expressed his happiness and commitment to strengthening the party.

He praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the state's development and described him as "a very honest leader."

Arun Kumar told reporters on Saturday, "...I am very happy after rejoining JD(U). I will make every effort to strengthen the party...Bihar has developed a lot under the leadership of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar is a very honest leader..."

This upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The INDIA bloc also includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state. (ANI)

