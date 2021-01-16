Patna (Bihar) [India], January 16 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said Bihar is becoming the crime capital of the country and those sitting in power in the State are protecting the criminals.

"Bihar is becoming the crime capital of the country, the number of incidents of crime is increasing here. It was ridiculous to see the CM yesterday, Nitish Kumar seemed helpless, very weak, and a tired CM," said Yadav in Patna today.

"There were valid questions by journalists that why did crime increase, when will it stop and why is no action being taken, CM threatened them over this. He is saying that Police should not be demoralised. Those sitting in power in Bihar are protecting the criminals," he added.

Yadav further said, when IndiGo airlines manager Rupesh Kumar Singh was murdered, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar released a press release that culprits be arrested. "Who is he making an appeal to? He has been CM for 16 consecutive years and also has the Home Department in his portfolio. Who is he making an appeal to? Opposition?" asked Yadav.

Yadav has also written a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the increasing number of crime cases in the State. "Incidents of robbery, theft, robbery, rape, kidnapping, and murder have increased exponentially since the last few days. Central government figures also prove the poor law and order of Bihar. Popular criminal incidents make headlines but at the panchayat level including the district headquarters, there is no mention of incidents such as countless murders, rapes that occur every day," Yadav wrote in the letter.

"Instead of making your administration accountable, you spend all your time blaming history. Your officers don't even pick up the phone. Helplessness and tiredness are clearly reflected on your face," he added.

His statement comes after, Rupesh Kumar Singh, a manager with IndiGo airlines, was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne men in the Punaichak area of Patna on January 12. (ANI)

