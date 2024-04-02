New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): After the Bharatiya Janata Party denied him a ticket from Muzaffarpur, party leader Ajay Nishad, will join the Congress Party on Tuesday ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Ajay Nishad is a two-time MP from Muzaffarpur.

Ajay Nishad's office told ANI that Ajay Nishad is disappointed after the party denied him a ticket from Muzaffarpur and that's the reason he will join the Congress Party today.

In its fifth list of candidates, the BJP gave the election ticket to Raj Bhushan Nishad from Muzaffarpur, who was defeated by Ajay Nishad in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with more than 4 lakh 10 thousand votes.

According to sources close to Ajay Nishad, the BJP gave a ticket to Raj Bhushan Chaudhary for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections without taking Ajay Nishad into confidence.

In Bihar, the party has fielded Union ministers RK Singh from Arrah, Nityanand Rai from Ujiarpur, and Giriraj Singh from Begusarai. Former Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib, Rajiv Pratap Rudy from Saran, Radha Mohan Singh from Purvi Champaran, and Ram Kripal Yadav from Pataliputra also figure on the list.

Sanjay Jaiswal will contest from Paschim Champaran, Ashok Kumar Yadav from Madhubani, Pradeep Kumar Singh from Araria, Gopal Jee Thakur from Darbhanga, Janardan Singh Sigriwal from Maharajganj, Mithilesh Tiwari from Buxar and Shivesh Ram will fight from Sasaram.

The party has fielded K Surendran against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi from Kerala's Wayanad. TN Sarasu will contest Alathur, KS Radhakrishnan from Ernakulam and G Krishnakumar from Kollam.

Bihar will witness polling for 40 Lok Sabha seats across all seven phases. In Phase 1, voting will be held on four seats. The state will witness polling on 5 seats each from Phase 2 to Phase 5. In Phases 6 and 7, elections will be held on 8 seats each.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, consisting of BJP, JDU (Janata Dal-United), and LJP (Lok Janshakti Party), secured victory by taking the lead on 39 out of 40 seats. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal), INC (Indian National Congress), and RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samta Party), only managed to secure one seat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)