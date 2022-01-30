Chatra (Jharkhand), Jan 30 (PTI) At least 250 cartons of liquor bottles that were supposed to be smuggled to dry Bihar were seized from Jharkhand's Chatra district and a person was arrested in this connection, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of policemen raided a shop in Kandavar village under the Hunterganj police station limits on Saturday and recovered the "illegal" Indian made foreign liquor bottles worth Rs 21 lakh, a senior officer said.

" Liquor mafia Pintu Sao was found involved in the planned smuggling of alcoholic beverages. He, however, managed to flee the spot during the raid. His father Rambalak Sao was arrested as he was not able to submit any valid document for the seized liquor bottles," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Chatra) Avinash Kumar told reporters.

During interrogation, the person said he and his son had plans to smuggle the liquor bottles to neighbouring Bihar where the sale and consumption of alcohol have been prohibited, Kumar said.

Seized liquor bottles would be sent to a forensic science laboratory for tests, and further investigation is underway, he added.

