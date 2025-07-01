Patna (Bihar) [India], July 1 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced that the state cabinet has approved a comprehensive development plan for Punaura Dham, the revered birthplace of Goddess Sita in Sitamarhi district.

The plan includes the construction of a grand temple and other structures, modeled after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra in Ayodhya.

The cabinet has approved a budget of Rs 882.78 crore for the construction of the temple at Punaura Dham, which is considered to be the birthplace of Goddess Sita, the wife of Ram.

"I am extremely delighted to inform that the birthplace of Mother Janaki, Punaura Dham, Sitamarhi, has received approval from the cabinet today for a comprehensive development plan, including the construction of a grand temple and other structures," the Bihar CM wrote in a post on X in Hindi.

Mentioning plans to lay the foundation stone by August, just a month away, the post added, "The cabinet has approved a budget of 882 crore 87 lakh rupees for the comprehensive development plan prepared for Punaura Dham. The implementation of this plan will commence soon. I have instructed that its foundation stone be laid by the month of August. We are determined to complete the construction of the grand temple in Punaura Dham, Sitamarhi, at the earliest."

"Its comprehensive development will be carried out on the lines of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra, Ayodhya. The construction of the grand temple of Mother Janaki in Punaura Dham is a matter of fortune and pride for all the people of the country and especially for all of us in Bihar," his post said.

Earlier on June 22, the Chief Minister had revealed that the designs for the "holistic development" of the temple have been finalized a dedicated trust has also been formed to expedite the construction.

The new design plans include a 151-foot-tall structure, wide walkways, and ample green cover, making it ideal for devotees to visit and pay homage to Goddess Sita.

Punaura Dham, also known as Maa Janaki Janmabhoomi Temple, is widely considered to be the birthplace of Goddess Sita, the wife of Ram. After the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, multiple people associated with the Janaki temple brought gifts for Lord Ram during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony held on January 22, 2024.

According to Bihar tourism, Punaura Dham also contains other attractions, like a lake which is believed to help with her pregnancy, and Panth Pakar, which is associated with Sita's marriage.

Work is also ongoing to establish a road connection between Ayodhya's Ram Mandir and Maa Janaki temple, known as 'Ram-Janaki Marg. ' In September last year, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar urged PM Modi to expedite the construction of the connection. The CM also asked for a Vande Bharat connection to be started between the two cities. (ANI)

