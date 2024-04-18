Patna (Bihar), Apr 18 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday condoled the death of a migrant worker from the state who fell victim to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district the previous day.

In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office said, "The CM has expressed his deep sorrow over the killing of Raja Shah, a migrant worker from the state's Banka district, in an attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. My heartfelt condolences to their family".

Talking to reporters here, Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers, Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, also condemned the incident.

Shah was shot dead by terrorists from point-blank range at Jablipora in Anantpur district's Bijbehara area on Wednesday night.

