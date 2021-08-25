Patna, Aug 25 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday inaugurated four state highways having a total length of 130 km and constructed at a cost of over Rs 1,121 crore.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Apple Rates: Adani Group Announces Price For Procuring The Fruit For Its CA Stores; Farmers Express Disappointment.

While three of the state highways are in south Bihar, one is in the northern part of the state.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Three Bike-Borne Men Rob Petrol Pump Employees Of Rs 11 Lakh At Gunpoint in Agra.

“The CM virtually inaugurated these state highways and now they have been opened for public”, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Congratulating officials of the state road construction department for the timely completion of these projects, Kumar highlighted that the condition of roads in the state has drastically improved in the last few years.

“Our target is to make travel time from any village in the state to Patna by road within five hours", the chief minister said.

Kumar further said the state government had formulated a comprehensive maintenance policy as part of which every contractor would be given the responsibility of maintaining roads, built by him, for at least five years.

Besides, the road construction department has already decided to build new bypasses in 120 urban locations for removing traffic congestion in the state, the chief minister said.

The state highways that were inaugurated included: 54.519-km-long Bihia-Jagdishpur Piro-Bihta State Highway (SH) -102, 29.3-km-long Amarpur-Akbarnagar SH-85, 41.11-km-long Ghogha-Panjwara SH-84, and a 10-metre-wide 4.55-km-long bypass of SH-91 near Birpur-Udakishunganj.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)