Patna (Bihar) [India], May 30 (ANI): PM Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation of multiple development projects worth over Rs 48,520 crore on Friday. He was joined by CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Samrat Chowdhary.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the steps being taken by the Union Government towards Bihar's development. Nitish Kumar also praised the Union Government's step to conduct the caste enumeration process in the next population census.

Also Read | AP DSC 2025 Hall Ticket: Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee Admit Card to Be Released Today at apdsc.apcfss.in - Check Steps to Download.

"The development work that is being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of Bihar. He also announced assistance for Bihar in the budget. Whatever Bihar has received is a matter of pride. I salute the Centre for announcing the caste-based census. People from other parties were trying to create confusion ", Nitish Kumar said.

Nitish Kumar asserted that as soon as the NDA came to power in Bihar, they began to work for the development of the state. He added that his government has paid special attention towards the health sector and is working to connect every household with roads.

Also Read | Radio Equipment Sale Banned: Government Issues Norms To Curb Illegal, Unauthorised Sale of Risky Radio Equipment Like Walkie-Talkie on E-Commerce Sites.

The Bihar CM stressed that many other developmental works, which include the construction of new houses and settlements, will be completed by June 2025.

"Today, women can be seen in such large numbers. Did the previous government do any work for women before this? As soon as we came to power, we have worked for everyone since then. We are completely engaged in the development of Bihar, and Bihar is developing. Special attention was given to the health sector. We worked to connect every house with road, tap water and toll plazas with roads. This was an old work, now some new settlements and new houses are being built, and we are working for them as well. By June 2025 this year, all the work will be done. Government jobs and employment are being provided to young men and women. Our ministers have gone to different places and we have seen that there is no shortage", Nitish Kumar said.

A major highlight of the Prime Minister's visit to Bihar is the foundation stone laying for Stage-II (3x800 MW) of the Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project in Aurangabad district, valued at over Rs 29,930 crore.

The project is expected to significantly boost electricity generation, industrial development, and employment in the region.PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for key road infrastructure initiatives, including the four-laning of the Patna-Arrah-Sasaram section of NH-119A, six-laning of the Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway (NH-319B), the Ramnagar-Kacchi Dargah stretch (NH-119D), and a new Ganga bridge between Buxar and Bharauli.

In addition, the PM will inaugurate the four-laning of the Patna-Gaya-Dobhi section of NH-22 and road upgrades at Gopalganj Town on NH-27.In the rail sector, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the third rail line between Son Nagar and Mohammad Ganj, constructed at a cost of over Rs1,330 crore, aimed at enhancing rail capacity and regional connectivity.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the new civil enclave at Bihta Airport, a Rs1,410 crore project aimed at serving the rapidly expanding educational and residential areas near Patna. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)