Patna, Apr 2 (PTI) The Election Commission on Tuesday ordered the transfer of district magistrates and superintendents of police of Bhojpur and Nawada districts in Bihar.

The decision was taken as part of the regular review by the commission during a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, an EC statement said.

The poll panel has sent a letter to the Bihar chief secretary in this regard.

“The commission has directed that Rajkumar (DM, Bhojpur ), Pramod Kumar Yadav (SP, Bhojpur), Ashutosh Kumar Verma (DM, Nawada) and Amrish Rahul (SP, Nawada) should handover the charge to the officer immediately below in the rank, and these officers should not be assigned any election-related work till completion of General Election to the Lok Sabha 2024 of Bihar,” it said.

