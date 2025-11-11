Bhagalpur (Bihar) [India], November 11 (ANI): Amid chaos following the deaths in a blast near Delhi's Red Fort, security measures in Bihar have been increased across various districts for the second phase of the assembly elections, which began this morning.

Security personnel deployed at a polling station in the Bhagalpur assembly constituency, which will witness a direct contest between the Congress' Ajeet Sharma and the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rohit Pandey.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 2 Voting: Polling Begins for Final Phase of Polls in 122 Constituencies (Watch Videos).

Anand Kumar, Presiding Officer at the Durga Charan High School in the Bhagalpur assembly constituency, said, "Four booths have been set up here, and this is booth no 47. The number of voters is 945. I am hopeful that people will come out to vote in large numbers. All the preparations have been made."

The voting for the second and final phase of the Bihar assembly elections will be held today in 122 constituencies across 20 districts of Bihar.

Also Read | Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 11, 2025: Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Vodafone Idea Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Assistant Commandant Rushikesh Wakhare stated that security remains on high alert following the Delhi blast tragedy. He informed us that anti-sabotage checks have been carried out and instructions have been given to officers on the ground here to visit all polling booths.

"Following the incident in Delhi yesterday, the security is on high alert. Similarly, regarding elections, we have been given instructions that all officers have to be on the ground and visit all locations and polling booths. We also have to do anti-sabotage checks. In a democracy, elections are of prime importance," CISF Assistant Commandant Wakhare told ANI.

Bhagalpur, a general category seat, has historically seen intense contests between the Congress and the BJP. In the 2020 Assembly elections, Ajeet Sharma retained the seat by securing 65,502 votes (40.52%), narrowly defeating Rohit Pandey, who received 64,389 votes (39.83%), winning by a margin of just 1,113 votes.

In 2015, Sharma also emerged victorious with 70,514 votes (46.24%), defeating his BJP rival, Arjit Shashwat Choubey, who polled 59,856 votes (39.25%), by a margin of 10,658 votes.

The second phase of polling in Bhagalpur district will also cover six other constituencies - Bihpur, Gopalpur, Pirpainti (SC), Kahalgaon, Sultanganj, and Nathnagar - setting the stage for a high-stakes contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan.

The state witnessed a record 65.08 per cent polling in the first phase of polling, with all political parties, including Jan Suraaj, interpreting the high voter turnout in their favour.

A total of 3.70 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise across 122 constituencies in the second phase, which saw a hectic campaign by political leaders.

The second phase will decide the fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet.

Among them are JD(U) leaders Vijendra Yadav (contesting from Supaul assembly constituency), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas).

Ministers from the BJP in the fray include Prem Kumar (Gaya), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi).

Other key constituencies include Sasaram, Imamganj, Mohania, Bihpur, Gopalpur, Pirpainti, Bhagalpur, Sultanganj, and Nathnagar.

The first phase of polling in Bihar concluded recently, with elections for 122 seats scheduled on November 11 for the second phase. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections will be announced on November 14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)