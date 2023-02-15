Gopalganj (Bihar), Feb 15 (PTI) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Wednesday said the Bihar government is committed to revive non-operational sugar mills in the state.

Concrete steps will be taken by the state government in this regard, Kumar said while interacting with sugarcane farmers here during his Samadhan Yatra.

“The Bihar government is committed to revive the closed sugar mills in the state and concrete steps will be taken by it be this regard. Provisions will be made for the immediate payment of sugarcane farmers of their produce,”.

A delegation of sugarcane farmers, who used to supply their produce to Sasa Musa sugar mill in Gopalganj, now non functional, met Kumar and apprised him of their pending dues. The chief minister assured them that they will get their dues soon.

“If the mill management fails to revive it, the government will seize it and clear payments of the farmers”, Kumar said.

The Sasa Musa sugar mill has stopped operations for various reasons a few years ago leaving its workers and sugarcane farmers in a quandary.

There are a total 17 sugar mills in the state which are not operational. Their number has dwindled from 35 after Independence to only 11 now, officials said.

Kumar is slated to conclude his Samadhan Yatra in Patna on Thursday. The yatra had started from Valmiki Nagar in West Champaran district on January 5.

