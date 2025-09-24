Patna (Bihar) [India], September 24 (ANI): The Bihar government organised a one-day workshop, "Bihar Food Sector Industry Meet," in Patna on Wednesday, with the aim of inviting major food sector industries from across India to provide skill training to the youth of Bihar.

Bihar Labour Department Secretary Deepak Anand told ANI that the Bihar Labour Department, under the Bihar Skill Development Mission and under the guidance of CM Nitish Kumar, organised a one-day workshop in Patna titled "Bihar Food Sector Industry Meet."

Also Read | X vs Government of India: Karnataka High Court Rejects Elon Musk-Led X Corp's Plea, Upholds Centre's Authority To Block Social Media Content via Sahyog Portal.

Anand added that the event aims to invite major food sector industries from across India to "provide skill training" to Bihar's youth in food processing and sector-specific areas, "ultimately connecting them with employment opportunities".

"The workshop is expected to significantly contribute to the state government's goal of creating one crore jobs. It also focuses on promoting local products like makhana...," he said.

Also Read | Ladakh Statehood Protest: 4 Killed, 70 Injured in Violent Clashes With Security Forces; Restrictions Imposed in Leh.

He added that representatives from the agriculture, industry, cooperative, and animal husbandry departments, along with industrialists and prosperous farmers, "will participate to discuss the sector's potential and how to enhance youth skill training in the food sector"

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the state government has set an ambitious target to provide government jobs and employment to one crore youth in the next five years.

To achieve the target, the state is creating numerous opportunities in both the government and private sectors, making educated youth self-reliant, skilled, and employment-oriented, thereby contributing significantly to Bihar's and India's growth.

The Bihar elections are expected to be held later this year, in October or November; however, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not yet announced an official date.

In the current Bihar Assembly of 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U)-45, HAM(S)-4, with the support of 2 Independent Candidates.(ANI).

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)