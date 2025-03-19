Patna, Mar 19 (PTI) The Bihar government gave a subsidy of Rs 15,343 crore to power consumers during the 2024-25 fiscal, Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said on Wednesday.

Addressing the assembly while concluding the discussion on the budget proposals of Rs 13,484.35 crore of the Energy Department for 2025-26, Yadav said the NDA government in the state is sensitive towards people's problems and giving subsidies so that people can get cheap electricity.

Also Read | Amit Shah Counters TMC MP Saket Gokhale in Rajya Sabha Says 'I Am Not Here With Anyone's Mercy, I Have Won Elections 7 Times' (Watch Video).

"Consumers in the state are getting electricity 15 paisa per unit cheaper as compared to 2023-2024. As far as consumers having agricultural connections are concerned, they pay 55 paise per unit because the government provides a subsidy," he said.

Yadav said the state created a new record on September 23, 2024, when Bihar State Power Holding Company Ltd (BSPHCL) met the highest-ever demand of 8,005 mw.

Also Read | 'Kavach 4.0', India's Cutting-Edge Automatic Train Protection, To Equip 10,000 Locomotives in the Next Phase, Says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Total number of power consumers in the state is now 2.12 crore, he said.

Speaking about the green energy initiatives, the minister said solar panels were installed on 11,383 government buildings, generating over 100 mw power.

He said a 185-mw solar battery storage system was being developed at Kajra in Lakhisarai.

He said 250 new power sub-stations will start functioning in the state in the next fiscal.

Yadav said that so far more than 62 lakh smart pre-paid meters have been installed in the state.

"The use of smart prepaid meters keeps the consumer always alert about power consumption, which saves energy," he said.

Yadav said that by June, all farmers will receive electricity through dedicated feeders for irrigation and agricultural purposes.

"A large number of farmers have already received electricity connections through agricultural feeders. The state government provides over 92 per cent subsidy on electricity to farmers, making it over 10 times cheaper than diesel," he said.

The department's budget for the next fiscal was passed by voice vote.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)