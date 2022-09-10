Ahmedabad, September 10: Bihar and Jharkhand skipped the Centre-State Science Conclave being held in Gujarat's Ahmedabad from today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Centre-State Science Conclave on Saturday via video conferencing.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the first of its kind conclave will strengthen Centre-State coordination and collaboration mechanisms - in the spirit of cooperative federalism - to build a robust science, technology and innovation (STI) ecosystem across the country.The two-day conclave is being organised at Science City, Ahmedabad on September 10-11.

It is pertinent to mention, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in August and formed the government with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar.

Meanwhile, a political crisis emerged in Jharkhand after a petition by the BJP sought Chief Minister Hemant Soren's disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case. The BJP has sought the disqualification of Soren as an MLA accusing him of allocating a mining lease to himself while he held the state Mining portfolio in 2021.

Highlighting the role of science and technology in accelerating the country's development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is moving towards leading the fourth industrial revolution. Addressing the event via video conferencing, PM Modi said, "Centre-State Science Conclave is an example of our mantra of Sabka Prayas. Today, as India moves towards leading the fourth industrial revolution, the role of India's science and people associated with this field is very important."

He emphasised that the central government is working with the concept of science-based development. Since 2014, PM Modi said there has been a substantial increase in investment in the field of science and technology.

"Investment in science and technology has increased since 2014. Due to the efforts of the government, India has been ranked 46th in the Global Innovation Index, from 81st in 2015. Today's youth quickly adapt to technology. We have to support them with full strength," he stated.

During the inauguration of the conclave, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh were present. The first-of-its-kind Conclave will witness the participation of Science and Technology Ministers and Secretaries of States and Union Territories, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, NGOs, young scientists and students, said PMO.

