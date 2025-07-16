Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Wednesday called for a similar action in West Bengal as is happening in Bihar to delete all Rohingya Muslims' names from the voter list.

While speaking to ANI, Adhikari said, "We marched here along with the BJP MLAs and BJP leaders. The exercise that is happening in Bihar should happen here as well. The names of lakhs of Rohingya Muslims are in the voter list here, they should be removed... This is not a question of Bengalis or the Bengali language. This is a question of national interest. Bengal has to be saved..."

Highlighting the 540 km border shared with Bangladesh, which he said is completely unmanned, Adhikari alleged, "She has turned Bengal into Bangladesh already... Women should avoid working at night, as no one is safe, not even males."

"The Election Commission will remove fake voters and put the goons in jail and will neutralise West Bengal Police, which is called Mamata Police, then TMC will come third in Bengal... Mamata Banerjee will not get an open field this time," he further added.

Earlier, Adhikari slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of "destroying" Hindu Bengalis.

On Tuesday, he claimed that while the BJP protests against the presence of Rohingyas, Mamata Banerjee is "protecting" them.

"Mamata Banerjee is holding a protest tomorrow in support of Rohingyas. We will be protesting against the Rohingyas. Whatever Mamata Banerjee is doing is to protect the Rohingya Muslims. Mamata Banerjee is destroying the Hindu Bengalis," West Bengal LoP said.

This statement came against the backdrop of the BJP's ongoing accusations that the TMC is supportive of the Rohingyas in the state. (ANI)

