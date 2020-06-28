Katihar (Bihar) [India], June 28 (ANI): Bihar government minister Vinod Singh was tested positive for COVID-19 and has been kept under quarantine at a hotel in Katihar.

Two days ago, he had attended a meeting at the state secretariat. While talking to ANI, Vinod Singh expressed concern and said that he fears that his wife is also coronavirus positive.

With 19,906 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far, India's COVID-19 count touched 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. While 410 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and the cumulative toll reached 16,095 deaths. (ANI)

