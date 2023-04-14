Patna, Apr 13 (PTI) Armed assailants shot dead two security guards posted at a state-owned bank's branch in Bihar's Saran district and looted Rs 13.28 lakh on Thursday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Ganesh Shah and Ram Naresh Rai.

Also Read | Dog Bite Claims a Life in Delhi; 65-Year-Old Man Dies of Rabies After Being Bitten by Stray Dog in Chawri Bazar.

“Five unidentified persons entered the bank around 12.30 pm. When the guards resisted, they shot at them. Both died during treatment,” according to a statement issued by the Bihar Police headquarters here.

Police are examining the CCTV footage to trace the accused, it said.

Also Read | Bihu Dance World Record 2023: Assam Scripts History, Enters Guinness Book of World Records for Largest Bihu Performance at Single Venue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)