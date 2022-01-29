Patna (Bihar) [India], January 29 (ANI): The ruling alliance in Bihar Janata Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday agreed on a seat-sharing formula for the Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) election.

The BJP will contest on 13 seats, of which one seat will be given to Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) led by Pasupati Kumar Paras. The JD(U) will field candidates on 11 seats.

Also Read | Teachers to Protest Nitish Kumar-Led Bihar Govt’s Directive to Monitor Liquor Consumption.

"Janata Dal-United (JDU) will contest on 11 seats, BJP 13 seats and will give one seat to RLJP from its quota," said BJP in-charge for Bihar, Bhupendra Yadav.

The Legislative Council elections are to be held on 24 seats. (ANI)

Also Read | Trade Unions’ Strike Against The ‘Anti-Worker, Anti-People, Anti-National Policies on February 23-24 Deferred to March 28-29 Due to COVID-19 Third Wave and Elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)