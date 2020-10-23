By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Member of Legislative Council elections for four graduate and teachers constituencies were conducted at 976 polling stations in 30 districts, out of total 38 districts of Bihar on Thursday.

Also Read | Sultanganj Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

This was the first major elections conducted during the period of a pandemic.

"Total number of electors in graduate's constituency is 4.06 lakh and teacher's constituency is 40,631. All measures directed by Election Commission of India were put in place for free, fair and safe elections at each polling station," informed an ECI official.

Also Read | Air India Passenger of Delhi-Goa Flight Says Terrorist Present Onboard, Triggers Panic.

A four per cent increase in voting has been observed. The overall voting percentage in 2014 was 56.33 per cent which has increased to 60.58 per cent.

In the case of teachers' constituency, the increase is from 64 per cent to 72.5 per cent.

Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases with polling to take place on October 28, and November 3 and 7, with the counting of votes to begin on November 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)