Patna, Mar 1 (PTI) The Bihar government on Monday informed the assembly that 202 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers are currently working in the state against the sanctioned strength of 359.

On behalf of the General Administration Department, Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav also said that the state government has written to the Centre for allotting 54 IAS officers to Bihar on the basis of the Civil Services Examination, 2020.

He was replying to a query of All India Majlis-e- Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) member Akhtarul Iman on the shortage of IAS officers in the state.

The minister said that 31 such officers are currently on central deputation.

Yadav said that 14 IAS officers have been given charge of more than one department in the state, while asserting that they have been discharging their duties efficiently.

