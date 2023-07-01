Patna, July 1: Bihar police on Saturday lathi-charged Central Teachers' Eligibility Test (CTET) aspirants as they protested against the state government in Patna over the ending of the domicile rule. The protesting aspirants are demanding the implementation of a domicile policy in recruitment.

"A case will be registered against the protestors. They are taking to the roads causing traffic jams, stopping school students and causing damage to the property," Nurul Haque, DSP Law and Order Kotwali said. He further said, "They will have to go to jail for this. The police are removing them using lathis to control them." Bihar: 3,500 Suspicious SIM Cards Blocked Following Recommendation From Economic Offence Unit of Police Department.

Bihar Police Lathi-Charge CTET Aspirants in Patna:

#WATCH | Bihar Police lathi-charge CTET aspirants as they protest against the state government in Patna pic.twitter.com/DsSCGbFCTK — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2023

Earlier on Tuesday, after a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the state government announced that eligible candidates from all states can apply for teaching jobs in the state's government-run schools. Bihar Police Recruitment 2023: CSBC Notifies Vacancies For Over 21,000 Constable Posts, Apply Online at csbc.bih.nic.in.

Before implementing this, there was a rule which mandated that applicants with the domicile of Bihar could only apply for teaching jobs in the state's government-run schools.

